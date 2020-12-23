News / World

In Spain, kids sing out chance at a fortune

AP
  00:20 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0
Fortune shined on Tuesday on the lucky holders of tickets with the number 72897 that took top prize in the Spain's huge Christmas Lottery, known as "El Gordo" (The Fat One).
AP
  00:20 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0
In Spain, kids sing out chance at a fortune
Reuters

An official of Spain’s Christmas Lottery checks balls before the start of the draw in Madrid on Tuesday.

Fortune shined on Tuesday on the lucky holders of tickets with the number 72897 that took top prize in the Spain’s huge Christmas Lottery, known as “El Gordo” (The Fat One).

The prize shelled out 400,000 euros (US$489,000), or 325,000 euros after tax, to holders of 20-euro tickets bearing the number.

In keeping with tradition, the number was called out by children from Madrid’s San Ildefonso school in a nationally televised draw at Madrid’s Teatro Real opera house, although this year the event was held under tight restrictions owing to the coronavirus.

The incredibly popular lottery will dish out a total of 2.4 billion euros, much of it in hundreds of smaller prizes.

Families, friends and co-workers traditionally buy the 20-euro tickets — or “decimos (tenths)” — together as part of a winter holiday tradition. They then wait in hope that fortune may come their way.

Normally, jubilant street and bar scenes follow of winners celebrating with uncorked bottles of sparkling wine, but this year authorities have urged much caution because of coronavirus.

Other lotteries have bigger individual top prizes. But Spain’s Christmas Lottery, held each year on December 22, is ranked as the world’s richest for the total prize money involved.

The Lottery was held without an audience this year.

Source: AP   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     