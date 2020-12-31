News / World

UK approves lower-cost vaccine as pandemic rages

AFP
  09:32 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
Britain on Wednesday became the first nation to approve a lower-cost vaccine partially developed by Oxford University.
AFP
  09:32 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
UK approves lower-cost vaccine as pandemic rages
AFP

An undated handout picture released by the University of Oxford on November 23 shows a vial of the university's COVID-19 candidate vaccine, known as AZD1222.

Britain on Wednesday became the first nation to approve a lower-cost vaccine partially developed by Oxford University as the COVID-19 pandemic raged worldwide, with Germany logging its highest daily death toll.

International efforts helped develop vaccines in record time, and following Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the candidate developed by Oxford and drug firm AstraZeneca became the third to win approval in the Western world.

Britain, hard hit by a worrisome new strain of the virus and now divorced from the European Union, again gave its green light first.

"We will now move to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible," tweeted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the one from AstraZeneca and Oxford does not need to be stored at very low temperatures.

It can be kept, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions, making it easier and cheaper to administer, which is particularly important for less wealthy nations.

Hours later, Argentina became the second nation to approve the vaccine. Argentina and Mexico have agreements to distribute the vaccine in Latin America.

But the United States and European Union indicated that they would not soon follow suit.

Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed, the military-led US vaccine effort, told reporters that he expected approval "sometime in early April."

He did not fault Britain's health agency but said the United States was following its own trials and evaluations.

He also voiced hope that Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine — which, in contrast to initially approved jabs, requires just one dose — could be ready for approval in the United States in the first half of February.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
AstraZeneca
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     