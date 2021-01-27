Italian PM quits, aiming to obtain a fresh mandate

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned on Tuesday in the hope of forming a new government after weeks of turmoil in his ruling coalition.

AFP

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned on Tuesday in the hope of forming a new government after weeks of turmoil in his ruling coalition, leaving Italy rudderless as it battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

He tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, who invited him to stay on in a caretaker capacity, pending discussions on what happens next.

The uneasy coalition that has led Italy since September 2019 was fatally weakened earlier this month by the withdrawal of former premier Matteo Renzi’s small but crucial Italia Viva party.

Ahead of a key vote in parliament this week that he looked set to lose, Conte informed his Cabinet yesterday that he would quit in what supporters said was a move to form a new government.

Mattarella will open discussions with party leaders today which are likely to lead into tomorrow — leaving a vacuum at the top of the eurozone’s third-largest economy at a crucial time.

Italy was the first European country to face the full force of the pandemic and has since suffered badly, with the economy plunged into recession and deaths still rising by around 400 a day.

Parts of the country remain under partial lockdown, the vaccination program has slowed and a deadline is looming to agree on plans to spend billions of euros in European Union recovery funds.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, one of the leaders of the populist Five Star Movement, the largest in parliament, earlier said it was time to rally around Conte.

“The country is going through one of its worst-ever periods due to the pandemic,” he tweeted late on Monday. “Now we need unity, we all have to gather around Giuseppe Conte.”

Conte’s government had been on the verge of collapse since Renzi pulled out on January 13 in a row over the premier’s handling of the pandemic.

Renzi warned Conte risked wasting the EU funds with a 220-billion-euro (US$267 billion) spending plan that he said failed to address Italy’s long-term structural issues.

The prime minister survived a vote of confidence in parliament last week but failed to secure an overall majority in the upper house, the Senate.

Despite days of talks with senators to seek their support, he looked set to lose a crucial vote on judicial reform in the coming days.

“Conte’s calculation is that by moving early, and thereby avoiding a humiliating defeat in the Senate later this week, he would increase his chances of securing a mandate from Mattarella to form a new government,” noted Wolfango Piccoli of the Teneo consultancy.

Nicola Zingaretti, leader of the center-left Democratic Party, the other main coalition partner, so far is backing Conte.

He tweeted that he was “with Conte for a new government that is clearly pro-European and supported by a broad parliamentary base.”