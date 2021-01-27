Gorilla in US recovers from COVID-19 by antibody treatment

An elderly gorilla was recovering from a serious case of COVID-19 after he was treated with cutting-edge synthetic antibodies, the San Diego Zoo said on Monday.

Reuters

Winston, 48, was one of several gorillas among the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s troop who tested positive for the coronavirus on January 11, based on fecal samples.

It was the first-known case of natural transmission of the virus to great apes, and was suspected to have occurred because of contact with an asymptomatic staff member, despite the use of personal protective gear.

“The troop was infected with a new, highly contagious strain of the coronavirus, recently identified in California,” San Diego Zoo Global, the nonprofit that operates the zoo and the safari park said in a statement.

Two research groups in California have identified a homegrown strain that they believe was driving the state’s year-end surge in infections.

Monoclonal antibodies are a lab-made version of the body’s natural infection-fighting proteins. They are delivered by intravenous infusion.

COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies have been approved for emergency use in the United States, and were notably used to treat then-President Donald Trump.