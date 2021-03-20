Dates for WorldSkills Lyon 2024 announced

The 47th WorldSkills Competition will take place in Lyon, France, in September 2024.

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 is set to take place from September 10 to 15 in 2024, following the postponement of the 46th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced on Friday.

France won the bid to host the 47th WorldSkills Competition at the WorldSkills General Assembly 2019 in Kazan, Russia.

It is the second time in the history of the skills international championship for France and Lyon to host the event.

The 33rd WorldSkills Competition previously took place in 1995 at EUREXPO Lyon, the same venue that will host WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

The 47th WorldSkills Competition is expected to feature 1,400 contestants from over 60 countries and regions competing to be the very best young skilled professionals in the world.

“WorldSkills France has been a member of WorldSkills since 1953, and since then has led a movement in France to create a robust national commitment to skills development,” said Chris Humphries, President of WorldSkills.

“We are certain that WorldSkills Lyon 2024 is going to be a success, highlighting the essential role skills development has in releasing the potential of individuals, communities and countries."

Michel Guisembert, president of WorldSkills Lyon 2024, added: "Youth are at the heart of WorldSkills Lyon 2024. The mission of WorldSkills France is above all to unite and mobilize all public and private stakeholders around the project. We will achieve a collective performance for the benefit of employment in our country and around the world, by encouraging young people to discover the career possibilities of skills through Team WorldSkills France and all WorldSkills member teams."

The 46th Worldskills Competition is taking place on the Chinese mainland for the first time from October 12 to 17 next year with Shanghai the host city. It will feature over 1,400 entrants from more than 60 countries and regions competing in over 60 skills. The WorldSkills Conference will take place on October 13-14.

Preparations for the event are well underway. Work is also ongoing to convert the century-old Yong’an Warehouse in Yangpu District into the WorldSkills Museum, which will tell the story of how skills have changed the lives of people and societies around the world and the efforts of the WorldSkills global community.