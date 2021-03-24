News / World

Ship blocks Suez Canal after 'gust of wind' knocks it off course

A giant container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal after a gust of wind blew it off course, the vessel's operator said on Wednesday.
Ship blocks Suez Canal after gust of wind knocks it off course

A photo of the grounded ship taken from the Maersk Denver

A giant container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal after a gust of wind blew it off course, the vessel's operator said on Wednesday, bringing marine traffic to a halt along one of the world's busiest trade routes.

A photo posted on Tuesday showed the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given, a 400-meter-long and 59-meter-wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway as excavation trucks struggled to dig it out.

"The container accidentally ran aground after a suspected gust of wind hit it," ship operator Evergreen Marine Corp told AFP.

"The company has urged the shipowner to report the cause of the incident and has been in discussions with relevant parties including the canal management authority to assist the ship as soon as possible."

Bloomberg reported it had caused a build-up of more than 100 ships seeking to transit the canal.

"There was a grounding incident," Alok Roy, fleet director of BSM Hong Kong, the Ever Given ship manager, told the news agency.

Instagram user Julianne Cona posted a photo of the grounded ship from the Maersk Denver, now also stuck behind the Ever Given.

"Ship in front of us ran aground while going through the canal and is now stuck sideways," she wrote. "Looks like we might be here for a little bit."

Shipping website Vessel Finder said the ship was bound for Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and it was unclear why the vessel had stopped moving.

"Tug boats are currently trying to refloat the vessel," Leth Agencies, which provides crossing services to clients using the canal, said on Twitter.

The Suez Canal, dug more than 150 years ago, is one of the world's most important trade routes, providing passage for 10 percent of all international maritime trade.

Nearly 19,000 ships passed through it last year carrying more than 1 billion tons of cargo, according to the Suez Canal Authority.

