Indonesian submarine with over 50 aboard feared sunken: local media

  20:13 UTC+8, 2021-04-21
An Indonesian submarine with 53 people aboard lost contact with the navy after a training drill near the sea in Bali, a navy spokesman told the media on Wednesday.
The Indonesian military, quoted by the media, said it has sought help from Singapore and Australia in the search mission.

The German-made KRI Nanggala-402 submarine was reportedly conducting a torpedo drill in waters north of the resort island of Bali when losing contact early Wednesday.

At the depth of about 700 meters, the submarine is feared to have sunk about 60 miles off the northern coast of Bali Island on early Wednesday after losing contact, according to local media.

The submarine, which was built in Germany in 1979, reportedly lost contact at around 3am local time.

"Right after being given permission to dive, after being given the clearance, (the submarine) lost contact," Indonesian military chief Hadi Tjahjanto was quoted by Indonesia's daily newspaper Kompas as saying.

The Indonesian military is deploying a number of warships to the site where the submarine was thought to have lost contact, he said.

The military chief said he would tour the location on Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
