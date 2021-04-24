News / World

EU likely to vaccinate 70% adult population by end of July: von der Leyen

Xinhua
  08:28 UTC+8, 2021-04-24       0
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen brought forward the expected date for the European Union to vaccinate its 70 percent of adult population by nearly two months.
Xinhua
  08:28 UTC+8, 2021-04-24       0
EU likely to vaccinate 70% adult population by end of July: von der Leyen
AFP

In this file photo taken on February 26, 2021, a kindergarten teacher receives a vaccination with the Astrazeneca vaccine from medical staff at the vaccination centre set up at the fairground in Bremen, northwestern Germany. 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday brought forward the expected date for the European Union to vaccinate its 70 percent of adult population by nearly two months.

Speaking after visiting Pfizer's vaccine plant in Puurs, Belgium, where the main vaccine used so far in the EU has been produced, von der Leyen said the goal could be achieved by the end of July instead of late September as had been previously predicted.

"With the enormous efforts of BioNTech-Pfizer and the acceleration of their vaccine deliveries, I am now confident that we will have sufficient doses to vaccinate 70 percent of the adult population in the European Union already in July," she said, commending the two joint partners as "strong and reliable suppliers."

She expressed her satisfaction that "the EU's vaccination campaign is on track," passing the mark of 150 million doses delivered and 123 million vaccinations deployed. This made the bloc "among the top three in terms of COVID-19 vaccinations worldwide, after the United States and China."

She said her commission was close to concluding a deal with BioNTech and Pfizer to supply 1.8 billion additional vaccine doses for 2022 and 2023.

"We will conclude it in the next days. It will secure the doses necessary to give booster shots to increase our immunity against the virus. It will provide vaccines adapted to escape variants that no longer respond to the vaccines," she told a press conference.

Von der Leyen said the European Medicines Agency had approved the increase of the site's production capacity by a further 20 percent, making it one of the biggest vaccine fill and finish sites in Europe.

EU's health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Friday that almost a quarter of the adult population of the bloc has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and over nine percent has been fully vaccinated.

With an average 2.5 million vaccinations per day across the EU in the last week, the number of people vaccinated — 24.5 percent with one dose and 9.1 percent with both — is twice that of a month ago, showing that the rollout of vaccinations was gaining pace, Kyriakides said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     