News / World

IP waivers for vaccine output 'not a solution'

Reuters
  22:14 UTC+8, 2021-04-28       0
The granting of intellectual property waivers is not the right way to increase output of COVID-19 vaccines, the founder of German vaccine maker BioNTech said on Wednesday.
Reuters
  22:14 UTC+8, 2021-04-28       0
IP waivers for vaccine output not a solution
AFP

Vials of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the health center of Elafonissos, Greece. 

The granting of intellectual property waivers is not the right way to increase output of COVID-19 vaccines, the founder of German vaccine maker BioNTech said on Wednesday, advocating instead the award of production licenses.

Such waivers are among the options being considered by the US President Biden’s administration for maximizing the production and supply of vaccines, though no decision has been made, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

“This is not a solution,” BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said.

BioNTech, which makes and markets its messenger RNA-based shot in partnership with US drugmaker Pfizer, considers close cooperation with selected production partners to be the right approach because its vaccine is hard to make.

“We are considering ways to issue special licenses to competent producers,” Sahin said. This would ensure that the quality of vaccines delivered to different regions of the world is consistent, he added.

The BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine has been widely administered in countries including Israel, the United States and Britain, and is also the lead vaccine in the European Union’s inoculation campaign.

Sahin said it was important that shots produced in the European Union could be exported to other parts of the world.

The region could expect to achieve herd immunity by late summer, but it would be of little use if Europe was safe but the virus continued to rampage elsewhere, he added.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     