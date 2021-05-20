News / World

Israel 'determined' to continue Gaza operation: Netanyahu

Israel signaled on Wednesday it was determined to continue its fight against Hamas.
AFP

Neighbors and relatives assess the damage inside a house in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on May 19, 2021.

Israel signaled on Wednesday it was determined to continue its fight against Hamas after US President Joe Biden called for "a significant de-escalation."

The White House said in a statement that Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire" in the deadly violence.

Netanyahu later issued a video statement on Twitter, saying, "I am determined to continue this operation until its objective is achieved: to restore quiet and security to you, citizens of Israel."

The two leaders have held three previous talks over the phone since Israel launched its "Guardian of the Walls" offensive in Gaza on May 10.

At least 227 people were killed in the Gaza Strip in 10 days of massive air strikes, including 64 children, while rocket fire at Israel claimed the lives of 12 people, according to official sources in Gaza and Israel.

International calls for an immediate ceasefire and to protect civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave have been growing. 

Source: Xinhua
