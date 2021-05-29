Free vaccination program launched in Bangladesh to inoculate Chinese nationals

With the support of the Bangladeshi government, China's "Spring Sprout" vaccine program was launched here Saturday to inoculate Chinese nationals living in Bangladesh.

With the joint efforts by the Bangladeshi government and the Chinese Embassy to Bangladesh, official vaccination sites have been set up to provide free COVID-19 vaccines for Chinese nationals in the country.

Under the program, Chinese nationals in Bangladesh will be provided with two doses of Sinopharm vaccine which was approved by Bangladesh's drug regulator late in April for emergency use.

About 1,000 medical students from Bangladesh's four top leading medical colleges have recently taken their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to the first batch of vaccines donated by China.