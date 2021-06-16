News / World

British PM says it doesn't look like COVID-19 leaked from Chinese lab

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that it doesn't look like that COVID-19 originated from a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, local media reported.
"At the moment the advice we've had is that it doesn't look like this particular disease of a zoonotic origin came from a lab," Johnson said Sunday in his closing press conference at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Britain's southwestern resort of Carbis Bay, a seaside resort and village in Cornwall.

"I do think there's a problem with zoonotic diseases and this is clearly something we need to focus on," he said.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain's "best information" remained that COVID-19 "jumped" from animals to humans.

Leaders from Britain, the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France and Italy, plus the European Union, wrapped up on Sunday their first in-person summit in almost two years.

Britain also invited Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa as guest countries to this year's meeting.

