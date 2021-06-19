WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Guinea 'over'
20:35 UTC+8, 2021-06-19 0
The Ebola outbreak that emerged in Guinea in mid-February was declared over on Saturday, the World Health Organization said in a statement.
"It was the first time the disease resurfaced in the country since the deadly outbreak in West Africa that ended in 2016," read the statement.
Source: CGTN Editor: Chen Xiaoli
