McAfee founder found dead by suicide in Spanish jail

AFP
  09:00 UTC+8, 2021-06-24
John McAfee is alleged to have deliberately failed to file tax returns between 2014 and 2018, despite earning millions from consulting work, cryptocurrencies, among others.
AFP
  09:00 UTC+8, 2021-06-24       0
McAfee founder found dead by suicide in Spanish jail
AFP

In this file photo taken on July 4, 2019, US millionaire John McAfee gestures during an interview on his yacht anchored at the Marina Hemingway in Havana.

Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee was found dead in his jail cell in Spain on Wednesday, officials said, shortly after a court approved his extradition to the United States where he was wanted for tax evasion.

The 75-year-old was found dead in his cell in the Brians 2 penitentiary near Barcelona "apparently from suicide," a spokeswoman for the prison system in the northeastern Catalonia region said.

A spokeswoman for the Catalan branch of the legal body which oversees Spain's courts, the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), also confirmed that McAfee had been found dead in his cell at around 7pm (5pm GMT) of an apparent suicide.

McAfee has been in jail in Spain since he was arrested at Barcelona airport in October 2020, just as he was about to board a flight to Istanbul.

He is alleged to have deliberately failed to file tax returns between 2014 and 2018, despite earning millions from consulting work, cryptocurrencies and selling the rights to his life story.

If convicted, he could have faced up to 30 years in prison.

McAfee founder found dead by suicide in Spanish jail
AFP

A cat walks in front of the Centre Penitenciario Brians 2 jail in Sant Esteve Sesrovires near Barcelona on June 23.

In a statement, Catalonia's regional justice department said only that an investigation was opened after an unnamed 75-year-old inmate facing extradition to the United States was found dead in his cell at the prison.

"Guards and medical staff intervened immediately to perform resuscitation measures but doctors eventually certified his death," the statement added.

Spain's National Court earlier on Wednesday said it had approved McAfee's extradition to the United States.

The decision could still have been appealed and the extradition needed approval from the Spanish Cabinet.

Crypto guru

According to the US extradition request filed in November and quoted in the ruling, McAfee earned more than 10 million euros (US$12 million) in 2014-2018, but never filed a tax return.

"To conceal his income and assets from the Internal Revenue Service... the defendant ordered part of his income to be paid to straw men and placed property in their names," it said.

Since making a fortune in the 1980s with the antivirus software that still bears his name, McAfee had become a self-styled cryptocurrency guru, claiming to make US$2,000 a day.

McAfee in 1987 founded the computer security software company and ran it for seven years before resigning.

His life after that became a headline-grabbing mix of controversies involving drugs, weapons and even murder.

McAfee had more than 1 million followers on Twitter, where he described himself as a "lover of women, adventure and mystery."

In a tweet on June 16, he said the US authorities believed he had "hidden crypto."

"I wish I did," he added. "My remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association. I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing."

McAfee's wife Janice has long complained that he was "not doing well" in jail and had faced delays in getting "proper medical care" in prison in Spain.

Source: AFP
Twitter
