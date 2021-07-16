News / World

Flash floods death toll in Germany exceeds 100

Xinhua
  20:23 UTC+8, 2021-07-16       0
The death toll from the flood disaster triggered by heavy rainfall in western and southern Germany has risen to more than 100 as of Friday noon local time.
Xinhua
  20:23 UTC+8, 2021-07-16       0
Flash floods death toll in Germany exceeds 100
AFP

An aerial view shows an area completely destroyed by the floods in the Blessem district of Erftstadt, western Germany, on July 16, 2021. The death toll from devastating floods in Europe soared to at least 126 on July 16, most in western Germany where emergency responders were frantically searching for missing people.

The death toll from the flood disaster triggered by heavy rainfall in western and southern Germany has risen to more than 100 as of Friday noon local time, according to police and local authorities.

The federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate were hit particularly hard, with 43 people and 60 people killed respectively.

"It is a national disaster," said Malu Dreyer, minister president of Rhineland-Palatinate at a press conference, adding that "people can count on all forces in the country to stand together."

A large number of people are still missing. The district of Ahrweiler alone currently estimates about 1,300 missing people, while around 3,500 are being treated in care facilities. "Due to the complex damage situation, a final assessment of the situation is not yet possible," the district announced via Twitter.

North Rhine-Westphalia's minister president Armin Laschet said that ways would need to be found to get roads, bridges and other infrastructure up and running again. "A great national effort is required so that the worst things are quickly removed."

More storms and heavy rainfall are expected to hit Rhineland-Palatinate and the federal state of Saarland over the course of Friday. The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of local thunderstorms with precipitation between 15 and 25 liters per square meter as well as hail and gale-force winds.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Twitter
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     