﻿
News / World

New Zealand reports 21 new community cases of COVID-19

Xinhua
  10:59 UTC+8, 2021-08-22       0
New Zealand reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bring the number in the current outbreak to 72, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Sunday.
Xinhua
  10:59 UTC+8, 2021-08-22       0
New Zealand reports 21 new community cases of COVID-19
AFP

This picture shows an empty highway during a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Wellington on August 18, 2021.

New Zealand reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bring the number in the current outbreak to 72, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said at a press conference on Sunday.

Of the 21 new infections, 20 were in Auckland and one was in Wellington, said Bloomfield.

Among the total 72 cases of COVID-19 in the community, 61 were linked to the Auckland cluster, and 12 were still under investigation, said Bloomfield.

The cluster of the current COVID-19 outbreak has been linked to a returnee from Sydney who arrived in Auckland on August 7. Investigations are underway to find out the missing link between the returnee and the first case of the cluster.

The number of locations of interest where community cases of COVID-19 have been reported has increased to almost 300, with 8,667 contacts having been identified, said Bloomfield.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand government is encouraging the public to take COVID-19 vaccines and tests. More than 380,000 additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in New Zealand on Saturday, said COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

New Zealand went into nationwide Alert Level 4 lockdown from Tuesday August 17. The lockdown will stay in place at least until 11:59 pm Tuesday August 24.

The Cabinet will make a decision on whether to extend the lockdown on Monday, said Hipkins.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     