﻿
News / World

Rocket fired at Kabul airport, falling into residential area

Xinhua
  22:13 UTC+8, 2021-08-29       0
A rocket was fired at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan where the US-led evacuation flights were continuing but failed to hit the target, a witness told Xinhua on Sunday.
Xinhua
  22:13 UTC+8, 2021-08-29       0

A rocket was fired at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan where the US-led evacuation flights were continuing but failed to hit the target, a witness told Xinhua on Sunday.

"The rocket struck Khwaja Bughra, a populated residential area in Police District 15, in the west of the Hamid Karzai International Airport roughly at 4:55 pm local time. Casualties are feared," witness Ghulam Hazrat said.

A thick gray smoke was seen rising above the site. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Any big bang causes panic among the war-weary Kabul residents.

On Thursday, a deadly suicide bomb blast and gun firing claimed by ISIS-K, a local affiliate of the Islamic State group, killed 170 Afghans and 13 US troops at an eastern gate of the Kabul airport and injured nearly 200 others.

Dozens of planes, including military planes, took off from the airport since early Sunday. All US and coalition forces are expected to leave the country on August 31, a planned deadline.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     