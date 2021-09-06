News / World

German ambassador to China dies: Germany embassy

German Ambassador to China Jan Hecker has died, Germany's Embassy and Consulates in China announced on Monday.
"It is with deep sadness and dismay that we learned of the sudden death of the German ambassador to China," the embassy said on its website.

"It is with deep sadness and dismay that we learned of the sudden death of the German ambassador to China," the embassy said on its website.

Hecker, 54, a foreign policy adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, had just taken up his post on August 24, the embassy in the Chinese capital said in a posting on its social media WeChat account.

The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

