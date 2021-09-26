﻿
Looking back at the three-year detention of Meng Wanzhou

Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, landed in China on a Chinese government-chartered plane on Saturday.
Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, landed in China on a Chinese government-chartered plane on the evening of September 25, 34 months after her arrest by Canadian authorities at the request of the United States.

Here is a timeline for this nearly three years case:

Detention

August 22, 2018

A New York court issued an arrest warrant for Meng, asking she be detained to stand trial to face US charges.

December 1, 2018

At the request of the US authorities, Meng was arrested in Vancouver, Canada, while waiting for a connecting flight to Mexico.

December 11, 2018

Meng was released on bail with conditions, including a curfew, an ankle bracelet, and daytime supervision by security guards at the Vancouver mansion where she had lived since her arrest.

AFP

In this file photo taken on December 12, 2018, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou answers the door for individuals carrying flowers after she was released on bail in Vancouver.

January 29, 2019

The US formally requested Canada to extradite Meng. The Chinese government urged the US to withdraw the arrest warrant and extradition request.

First stage of the trial

March 3, 2019

Meng filed the civil action against the Canadian government for unqualified extradition, procedural abuse, and insufficient evidence.

March 6, 2019

Meng appeared in court in Vancouver, and the extradition hearing was adjourned to May 8.

May 8, 2019

No decision was made on the extradition hearing.

September 23, 2019

The court heard the case again.

January 20, 2020

The court heard the case again.

May 28, 2020

The Supreme Court of British Columbia of Canada ruled that Meng was found guilty of "a double crime" in Canada and US.

Second stage of the trial

August 17, 2020

The Supreme Court held a hearing to discuss the disclosure of evidence involved in the case.

September 30, 2020

The presiding judge did not rule on both sides' claims and ended the hearing.

December 18, 2020

Meng handed a document to the court, claiming that if Canada conspired with the US authorities to take punitive action against a foreigner with no connection to the US, it would violate International Law.

January 29, 2021

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge refused to ease Meng's bail conditions.

AFP

In this file photo taken on March 22, 2021, Huawei Chief Financial Officer, Meng leaves the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver.

July 9, 2021

Justice Heather Holmes rejected new evidence to be admitted in the extradition case.

August 18, 2021

Defence lawyers wrapped up arguments in Meng's extradition hearing in Vancouver. The judge decided to hold a hearing on October 21 for the date of the result.

September 25, 2021

Meng left Canada by a Chinese government-chartered plane.

Xinhua

Meng gives a speech after landing at Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen on Saturday night.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
