Looking back at the three-year detention of Meng Wanzhou
Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, landed in China on a Chinese government-chartered plane on the evening of September 25, 34 months after her arrest by Canadian authorities at the request of the United States.
Here is a timeline for this nearly three years case:
Detention
August 22, 2018
A New York court issued an arrest warrant for Meng, asking she be detained to stand trial to face US charges.
December 1, 2018
At the request of the US authorities, Meng was arrested in Vancouver, Canada, while waiting for a connecting flight to Mexico.
December 11, 2018
Meng was released on bail with conditions, including a curfew, an ankle bracelet, and daytime supervision by security guards at the Vancouver mansion where she had lived since her arrest.
January 29, 2019
The US formally requested Canada to extradite Meng. The Chinese government urged the US to withdraw the arrest warrant and extradition request.
First stage of the trial
March 3, 2019
Meng filed the civil action against the Canadian government for unqualified extradition, procedural abuse, and insufficient evidence.
March 6, 2019
Meng appeared in court in Vancouver, and the extradition hearing was adjourned to May 8.
May 8, 2019
No decision was made on the extradition hearing.
September 23, 2019
The court heard the case again.
January 20, 2020
The court heard the case again.
May 28, 2020
The Supreme Court of British Columbia of Canada ruled that Meng was found guilty of "a double crime" in Canada and US.
Second stage of the trial
August 17, 2020
The Supreme Court held a hearing to discuss the disclosure of evidence involved in the case.
September 30, 2020
The presiding judge did not rule on both sides' claims and ended the hearing.
December 18, 2020
Meng handed a document to the court, claiming that if Canada conspired with the US authorities to take punitive action against a foreigner with no connection to the US, it would violate International Law.
January 29, 2021
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge refused to ease Meng's bail conditions.
July 9, 2021
Justice Heather Holmes rejected new evidence to be admitted in the extradition case.
August 18, 2021
Defence lawyers wrapped up arguments in Meng's extradition hearing in Vancouver. The judge decided to hold a hearing on October 21 for the date of the result.
September 25, 2021
Meng left Canada by a Chinese government-chartered plane.