Fuel frenzy industry's fault, says British govt

Britain's transport secretary yesterday accused lorry industry representatives of helping to spark petrol panic buying, as he defended a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy to ease an escalating supply crisis.

Grant Shapps's comments came hours after the government said it will issue up to 10,500 short-term work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages that have hit supplies to various sectors.

Disruption spread to fuel retailers this week after a number run by BP and ExxonMobil-owned Esso were forced to close to customers due to a lack of deliveries – immediately prompting long queues forming at numerous petrol stations.

But in broadcast interviews yesterday Shapps claimed a road haulage association leak to the media about potential fuel delivery shortages had contributed to the panic buying, and blamed the industry for being "counterproductive."

"There has been some pretty irresponsible briefing out by one of the road haulage associations which has helped to spark a crisis and that's very, very unhelpful," he told Sky News.

What shortfall?

Shapps, who insisted there was no actual fuel shortfall at UK refineries and storage facilities, accused the haulage industry of being "desperate" to employ more European drivers and "undercutting British salaries."

"I know that's been their ask all along."

But Rod McKenzie, of the Road Haulage Association – reportedly alleged to have made the leak – called the claim "nonsense."

He said the government needed to encourage a "holistic" approach to the numerous problems the industry faces.

The decision to expand temporarily the critical worker visa scheme is a reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, which has tightened post-Brexit immigration rules insisting that Britain's reliance on foreign labor must end.

It had resisted offering more visas for months, despite an estimated shortage of around 100,000 heavy goods vehicle drivers and warnings from various sectors that the pandemic and Brexit had combined to worsen the situation.

As well as threatening timely fuel supplies, the lack of drivers has hit British factories, restaurants and supermarkets.

In response, Shapps unveiled a package of measures late on Saturday.