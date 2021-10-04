﻿
News / World

Commuter stray dog steals Istanbul's heart on World Animal Day

Xinhua
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-10-04       0
Marking World Animal Day on Monday, local residents have been telling the story of a stray dog who regularly walks around the city on public transport each day in Istanbul.
Xinhua
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-10-04       0
Commuter stray dog steals Istanbul's heart on World Animal Day
Twitter

Marking World Animal Day on Monday, local residents have been telling the story of a stray dog named Boji who regularly walks around the city on public transport each day in Turkey's largest city Istanbul.

The buzz started two months ago when several citizens noticed the dog commuting in public vehicles, such as ferries, subways, trams, and buses, and shared her photos through social media.

After that, the Istanbul municipal teams found her on a tram. She went through a medical check-up, and the veterinary attached a tracking device below the skin to trace Boji and ensure her safety.

The data obtained from this tracking system revealed that Boji makes at least 40 km each day on public commuter vehicles, traveling in up to 30 stops, the Istanbul municipality's press office told Xinhua.

According to the municipality, Boji knows the subway travel rules, giving way to the disembarking passengers and waiting in line to enter the train calmly, and finds a place for herself.

She now has a Twitter account which shares her journeys and photos across the city each day in different public transportation means.

"Hi, I'm Boji of Istanbul. Just like millions of my fellow Istanbulites, I use the municipality's public transport services every day," Boji "said" in one of her photos. "Come and say hi if you spot me on a bus, metro train, or a ferry."

Another photo of Boji, showing her waiting on a subway stop, reads "for safety in the subway, I do not cross the yellow line."

Boji took her name from railway terminology, bogie, which means "a frame placed under the trains," according to Adnan Aldemir, general manager of Tram Operations of Metro Istanbul.

"And she is called Boji as she mostly sleeps in the bogie area," he noted.

Marking World Animal Day on October 4, the municipality said in a written message that Istanbul is a "very big family" with its stray cats, dogs, seagulls, and its people. "The city belongs to all of us," it read.

"On World Animal Day, a day of action for animal rights, it is very nice that many people of Istanbul share the stories of this beautiful dog and send photos of her to each other," an Istanbul resident Nilgun Kilinc said while following Boji on Twitter.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     