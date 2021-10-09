News / World

US, Taliban officials to hold talks in Doha over weekend

Xinhua
  11:17 UTC+8, 2021-10-09       0
A US delegation will travel to Doha, Qatar, over the weekend to meet with senior Afghan Taliban representatives, the State Department said on Friday.
Xinhua
  11:17 UTC+8, 2021-10-09       0
US, Taliban officials to hold talks in Doha over weekend
AFP

A Taliban fighter patrols near the venue of an open-air rally in a field on the outskirts of Kabul on October 3, 2021.

A US delegation will travel to Doha, Qatar, over the weekend to meet with senior Afghan Taliban representatives, the State Department said on Friday.

"This meeting is a continuation of the pragmatic engagements with the Taliban on issues of US vital national interest," a State Department spokesperson told reporters, noting it is "not about granting recognition or conferring legitimacy."

The spokesperson said the key priorities of the meeting are "the continued safe passage out of Afghanistan of US and other foreign nationals and Afghans to whom we have a special commitment who seek to leave the country and holding the Taliban to its commitment not to allow terrorists to use Afghan soil to threaten the security of the United States or its allies."

US officials in the meeting will also press the Taliban to respect the rights of women and girls, form an inclusive government, and allow humanitarian agencies free access to areas of need, the spokesperson added.

According to media reports, the US delegation will include officials from the Central Intelligence Agency, the State Department, and the US Agency for International Development.

It will be the first in-person meeting between the United States and the Taliban since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     