﻿
News / World

Australians children to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in December

Xinhua
  14:41 UTC+8, 2021-10-10       0
Australian children as young as 5 could be eligible for coronavirus vaccines before the end of 2021 as the country continues to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections.
Xinhua
  14:41 UTC+8, 2021-10-10       0

Australian children as young as 5 could be eligible for coronavirus vaccines before the end of 2021 as the country continues to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Allen Cheng, the co-chair of the Australian Technical Advisery Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), said "if all the stars aligned" children aged 5 to 11 could start receiving vaccinations in late December.

It comes after Pfizer confirmed that it will make an application to the medical regulator – the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

However, Cheng warned that the approval was not a guarantee as COVID-19 poses a "pretty small" level of danger to school children.

"When we are thinking about 80-year-olds, where the danger of COVID is really obvious, about a third of people die," he was quoted by Nine Entertainment newspapers on Sunday.

"When we are looking at kids, who rarely go to hospital and as a rule don't die from COVID, then that's sort of a different equation."

In response, Health Minister Greg Hunt said Australia has enough Pfizer supply to fully inoculate 2.1 million children in the age bracket if the TGA does grant approval.

In late August, Australia approved COVID-19 vaccines for adolescents as ATAGI advised the government that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for children aged 12-15.

On Sunday, Australia reported more than 2,300 new locally-acquired COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths.

New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, recorded 477 new local cases and six deaths. Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 1,890 new local cases and five deaths. The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) recorded 30 new cases ahead of lockdown ending on Friday.

As of Saturday, 82.2 percent of Australians aged 16 and over had received one COVID vaccine dose and 61.9 percent were fully vaccinated, according to the latest data released by the Department of Health.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     