﻿
News / World

Former US president Bill Clinton in hospital

AFP
  20:46 UTC+8, 2021-10-15       0
Doctors said former US President Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
AFP
  20:46 UTC+8, 2021-10-15       0

Former US President Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said.

Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.

"On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection," the former president's spokesman Angel Urena wrote on Twitter.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care."

Doctors at the University of California Irvine Medical Center confirmed Clinton had been admitted.

Urena tweeted a statement from Clinton's doctors at the hospital, Dr Alpesh Amin and Dr Lisa Bardack.

"President Clinton was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection," the statement said.

"He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV (intravenous) antibiotics and fluids.

"He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well."

"We hope to have him go home soon," the statement added.

An AFP correspondent at the hospital said the scene was subdued, with no sign of the VIP patient, other than a sizable media pack that had gathered in a car park.

CNN reported that a urinary tract infection had spread to Clinton's bloodstream.

The news channel's medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta, said Clinton had reported feeling fatigued during a visit to California on Tuesday and went to the hospital for testing that ruled out COVID-19 and heart-related problems.

Clinton served as America's 42nd president, from 1993 to 2001. Elected at age 46, he was the third-youngest president in US history and the first Baby Boomer to hold the office.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     