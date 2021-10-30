Queen Elizabeth II to rest 'for at least' next 2 weeks: Palace

﻿
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will take medical advice and rest for "at least" another two weeks, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
In this file photo taken on October 7, 2021 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II takes part in the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, from the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in London.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will take medical advice and rest for "at least" another two weeks, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, having recently spent a night in hospital to undergo "preliminary examinations."

"Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," said a palace statement.

Doctors have advised that the 95-year-old, who is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne next year, can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties, said the statement.

She will conduct some virtual audiences, but will not undertake any official visits.

"It remains the Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November," added the statement.

After seven decades of relentless service, a night in hospital forced the queen to take medical advice to slow down.

She canceled her appearance at the UN climate conference, which starts on Sunday in Scotland, a rare move for the workaholic monarch and all the more telling given her personal commitment to environmental issues.

Buckingham Palace said she was "disappointed" to pull out, but that the decision was taken following medical advice "to rest."

The Queen took a step back from work on October 20, the day after a reception at Windsor Castle where she chatted with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US billionaire Bill Gates.

She spent the following night in hospital, her first since 2013, where Buckingham Palace said she underwent "preliminary examinations."

﻿
﻿
