﻿
News / World

UK to add China's Sinovac, Sinopharm to approved vaccine list

Xinhua
  08:33 UTC+8, 2021-11-11       0
UK said it would recognize COVID-19 vaccines on the WHO's list, adding China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines to its approved list of vaccines for inbound travelers.
Xinhua
  08:33 UTC+8, 2021-11-11       0

The British government said it would recognize COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding China's Sinovac and Sinopharm Beijing vaccines to the country's approved list of vaccines for inbound travelers.

The change, which will come into force from November 22, means travelers who have received these two jabs will be considered fully vaccinated in Britain.

India's Covaxin is also included in Britain's updated list of approved vaccines.

Passengers arriving in Britain after having been fully vaccinated and having received their vaccine certificate from one of more than 135 approved countries and territories are no longer required to take a pre-departure test, a day eight test or self-isolate upon arrival.

Those who have proof of vaccination from a country or territory that is not on the list, or with a vaccine that is not listed, must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated.

The approved vaccines list currently includes Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca (including Covishield), Moderna and Janssen (J&J).

Additionally, the British government has said that, from November 22, all under-18s traveling to England will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be exempt from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day eight testing and pre-departure testing.

They will only be required to take a post-arrival test and a confirmatory free PCR test if they test positive.

The British Department for Transport said on Monday the travel rules are being further simplified as all people under the age of 18 will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be able to enter England without self-isolating on arrival.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the announcement marks the next step in the restart of international travel.

More than 87 percent of people aged 12 and over in the country have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 79 percent have received both doses, the latest figures indicated. At the same time, more than 17 percent have received booster jabs, or the third doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Sinopharm
AstraZeneca
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     