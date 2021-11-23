Former S.Korean president Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
Former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan died on Tuesday at the age of 90, local media said.
Chun died in his house at about 8:40am local time after suffering from chronic disease.
The former army general seized power through a military coup in 1979 and ruled the country until 1988.
