At least 45 killed in bus accident in Bulgaria

At least 45 people, including children, were killed in a bus accident in western Bulgaria early on Tuesday, the official news agency BTA reported.

Seven people with burns were saved and rushed to an emergency hospital in the capital, it said.

Among the victims were children, the head of the fire safety department at the interior ministry was quoted as saying.

The accident took place at about 2am local time (0am GMT) on a highway about 40 km south of Sofia.

The cause of the tragedy has yet to be determined.