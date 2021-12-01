﻿
News / World

3 dead, 8 wounded in US high school shooting

AFP
  09:15 UTC+8, 2021-12-01       0
A 15-year-old student opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three teenagers and wounding eight other people before surrendering to police, authorities said.
AFP
  09:15 UTC+8, 2021-12-01       0
3 dead, 8 wounded in US high school shooting
AFP

A police road block restricts access to Oxford High School following a shooting on November 30, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan.

A 15-year-old student opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three teenagers and wounding eight other people before surrendering to police, authorities said, in what was the deadliest US school shooting so far this year.

Eight others, including one teacher, were wounded in the attack, which took place shortly after noon while classes were in session at Oxford High School, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the dead were a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female.

Of the wounded, six were in stable condition and two were undergoing surgery.

The suspect was taken into custody and a semi-automatic handgun was seized, but there was no immediate explanation for what might have prompted the attack in Oxford, a small town about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Detroit.

"There was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements as to a motive," the sheriff's office said.

"It's a very tragic situation," Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters.

"We have three deceased victims right now, who are all believed to be students," he said.

"We have lots of upset parents," he said.

McCabe said police received more than 100 911 emergency calls shortly after noon, and that the shooter unleashed 15-20 shots over about five minutes.

The suspect was taken into custody within five minutes of the first 911 call, he said.

'State of shock'

President Joe Biden was informed of the shooting during a visit to Minnesota.

"My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one," he said.

"That whole community has to be just in a state of shock right now."

McCabe said police had been in contact with the suspect's parents and had searched their home.

The suspect had been in class today and appeared to carry out the attack alone.

It was unclear if victims had been specifically targeted or were randomly shot, McCabe said.

"He's not talking to us at this time," he told reporters.

McCabe said police were combing the scene at the school, which has about 1,800 students, and will want to interview anyone who might have information on the suspect.

"I think this is every parent's worst nightmare," Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said at the same press briefing.

'Uniquely American problem'

It was the deadliest school shooting so far this year, according to Everytown For Gun Safety, a group which keeps statistics of mass shootings and lobbies for gun control.

Before Tuesday's incident, there had been 138 shootings in schools across the United States in 2021, according to figures provided by Everytown.

In those incidents, 26 resulted in fatalities, though no more than two each time.

Asked about the plague of mass shootings in the country, Whitmer replied: "This is a uniquely American problem that we need to address."

The deadliest school shootings in US history were the April 2007 attack at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, which saw 33 killed, including the shooter, followed by the December 2012 attack on the Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, which left 28 dead, including 20 children and the shooter.

In February 2018, a man with an AR-15 assault rifle opened fire in his former high school in Parkland, Florida, killing 17, in the deadliest-ever high school shooting.

Shannon Watts, the founder of the group Moms Demand Action, called for more action to control firearms, saying there are 400 million guns owned by civilians across the country.

"If more guns made us safer, we'd be the safest nation in the world," Watts wrote on Twitter.

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     