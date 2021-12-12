Photo exhibition of "Flying Tigers" lands on USS Midway

A photo exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the Flying Tigers and America's Second World War Air Defense of China opened to visitors here on Saturday.

A photo exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the Flying Tigers and America's Second World War Air Defense of China opened to visitors here on Saturday.

The opening ceremony was held on the USS Midway, a historical naval aircraft carrier museum located in downtown San Diego at Navy Pier.

The Flying Tigers, the nickname of the First American Volunteer Group, consisted of pilots fighting alongside the Chinese army and people against the Japanese invasion during World War II.

"Today, as we look at these old photographs and revisit that part of the history, we are deeply touched by Flying Tigers' bravery and sacrifice," Zhang Ping, Chinese consul general in Los Angeles, said when addressing the event.

The Flying Tigers' legacy, Zhang noted, is a splendid chapter of China-US collaboration during the war, and is an important part of the history of China-US relations.

The exhibition, co-organized by the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation and others, put more than 100 historical photos on display.