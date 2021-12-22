Israel mulling 4th COVID-19 booster shot to elders

An expert panel of the Israeli Health Ministry recommended a fourth booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 60 and above amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

AFP

An expert panel of the Israeli Health Ministry on Tuesday recommended a fourth booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 60 and above amid concerns over the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The panel recommended the elderly receive a fourth shot at least four months after their third one.

The recommendation is still pending the final approval of the ministry's senior health officials.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the recommendation, saying he has instructed the country's four health maintenance organizations to start preparing for the fourth dose.

"This is wonderful news that will assist us in getting through the Omicron wave that is engulfing the world," Bennett said in a statement.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz wrote on Twitter that the administration of the fourth shot to the vulnerable group is "our top priority."

Israel has witnessed a flare-up of Omicron over the past few weeks.