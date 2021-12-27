'Spider-Man: No Way Home' becomes first film to surpass US$1b worldwide during pandemic

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" became the first film to surpass US$1-billion milestone in global ticket sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" became the first film to surpass US$1-billion milestone in global ticket sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to studio figures released by measurement firm Comscore on Sunday.

The superhero film, co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, took the top spot at the North American box office for a second-straight weekend with a three-day estimate of US$81.5 million, pushing its North American cume to US$467.33 million for a worldwide total of US$1.05 billion through Sunday.

It's now also the top grossing film of 2021 worldwide, surpassing Chinese war epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin," which has grossed over US$902 million globally so far.

Based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man, the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the sequel to 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

Directed by Jon Watts, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the third Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film. The film also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei.

Four rest of the top five films this weekend on North American box office chart were newcomers.

Universal's animated musical comedy film "Sing 2" opened in second place with US$23.76 million. The film, directed by Garth Jennings, has grossed US$41 million in the United States and Canada since its debut on Wednesday.

The film, a sequel to 2016's "Sing," features an all-star cast of voice talents, including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly. Buster Moon, the ever-optimistic koala who owns the Moon theater, and his performers must persuade the world's most reclusive rock star to join them for the opening of a dazzling stage extravaganza in the sequel.

Warner Bros.' highly-anticipated science fiction film "The Matrix: Resurrections" came in third with US$12 million for the weekend and a 5-day total through Sunday of US$22.5 million.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, the sequel to 2003's "The Matrix Revolutions" and the fourth installment in The Matrix film series reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

"The Matrix: Resurrections" brought in US$35 million this weekend internationally for a global total of US$69.8 million. The film is set to be released in China on January 14, 2022.

Twentieth Century Studios' spy action film "The King's Man" opened in fourth place with US$6.35 million for the weekend and a 5-day total through Sunday of US$10 million in North America.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the prequel to 2014's "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and 2017's "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander and Harris Dickinson among others.

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, someone must race against time to stop them in the new film which presents the story of the birth of the Kingsmen organization.

Lionsgate's sports film "American Underdog" finished fifth in its opening weekend with US$6.2 million.

Based on the book "All Things Possible" and directed by Andrew and Jon Erwin, the film tells the inspirational true story of American football star Kurt Warner, who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback.