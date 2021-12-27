Russia reports 23,210 new COVID-19 cases

Russia has reported 23,210 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 10,415,230, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

Meanwhile, the national death toll grew by 937, the lowest daily count since October 8, to 305,155, while the number of recoveries increased by 33,715 to 9,293,486.

There are currently 816,589 active cases in Russia, and the mortality rate stands at about 2.93 percent, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,239 new cases, taking its total caseload to 2,021,841.