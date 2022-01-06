News / World

Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help

Shine
  21:28 UTC+8, 2022-01-06       0
Troops and protesters clashed in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty yesterday, with police saying tens of rioters had been "eliminated" as they tried to storm their offices.
Shine
  21:28 UTC+8, 2022-01-06       0
Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
CFP

A burnt car outside the Almaty mayor's office. Protests are spreading across Kazakhstan over rising fuel prices. Protesters broke into the mayor's office and set it on fire.

Troops and protesters clashed in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty yesterday, with police saying tens of rioters had been "eliminated" as they tried to storm their offices.

Several armored personnel carriers and dozens of troops entered the main square of Almaty yesterday morning where hundreds of people were protesting against the government for the third day.

Gunshots were heard as troops approached the crowd, but the situation in the square had calmed down since then.

Around Kazakhstan, protests initially sparked by a fuel price rise killed eight police and national guard troops on Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to appeal for help from a Russia-led security alliance.

State television reported yesterday that the National Bank of Kazakhstan had decided to suspend work of banks in the country for the safety of their workers.

The Internet in the country is mostly down.

A Russia-led military alliance said it would send peacekeeping forces to "stabilize" Kazakhstan, blaming mass protests that have plunged the ex-Soviet country into chaos on "outside interference."

Long seen as one the most stable of the ex-Soviet republics of Central Asia, energy-rich Kazakhstan was facing its biggest crisis in decades after protesters angry over rising fuel prices stormed government buildings.

Tokayev said in an address to the nation early yesterday that he had appealed to the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, which includes five other ex-Soviet states, to combat what he called "terrorist groups" that had "received extensive training abroad."

Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
Reuters

Troops in the main square of Kazakhstan's main city, Almaty, where hundreds of people protested against the government after authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas.

'Outside interference'

The CSTO's chairman, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, then said on Facebook that the alliance would send "collective peacekeeping forces ... for a limited period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in this country" that was caused by "outside interference."

Tokayev said that "terrorists" were seizing buildings, infrastructure and "premises where small arms are located."

He added that they had also commandeered five planes at the airport in the country's biggest city Almaty and said that Kazakhstan's air forces were engaged in a "stubborn battle" near the city.

"I intend to act as tough as possible," he warned in an earlier address.

"Together we will overcome this black period in the history of Kazakhstan."

In Almaty on Wednesday night, hundreds of protesters – some wearing helmets – gathered in the city center and paraded a police vehicle draped with Kazakh flags.

Some videos on social media showed protesters seizing weapons.

Others showed mostly empty streets with the sound of explosions and automatic weapons firing in the background, after local authorities announced the start of "anti-terrorist" operations.

Protests spread across the nation of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas.

LPG is widely used to fuel cars in the west of the country.

Thousands took to the streets in Almaty and in the western province of Mangystau, saying the price rise was unfair given oil and gas exporter Kazakhstan's vast energy reserves.

After a night of unrest that saw more than 200 people detained, several thousand protesters stormed the mayor's office in Almaty on Wednesday afternoon and appeared to have seized control of the building.

TASS news agency quoted the health ministry as saying more than 1,000 people had been injured during the protests.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Shi Jingyun
National Bank
Facebook
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     