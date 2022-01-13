Biden administration imposes sanctions over DPRK weapons program

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea was sanctioned by the United States on Wednesday for the first time under President Joe Biden over its weapons programs.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea was sanctioned by the United States on Wednesday for the first time under President Joe Biden over its weapons programs. The sanctions came after a series of DPRK missile launches, including two over the past week.

US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said the sanctions followed the DPRK's six ballistic missile launches since September. Each, he said, had violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

"Today's actions, part of the United States' ongoing efforts to counter the DPRK's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, target its continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons," Nelson said.