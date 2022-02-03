News / World

Germany to offer 4th COVID-19 jab to vulnerable people

AFP
  20:28 UTC+8, 2022-02-03       0
Israel became the first country worldwide last month to start rolling out fourth COVID-19 shots, initially to the elderly and health-care workers.
AFP
  20:28 UTC+8, 2022-02-03       0

Germany on Thursday recommended a fourth coronavirus vaccine for at-risk groups, following in the footsteps of Israel and several European countries.

Germany's STIKO vaccine commission said a top-up shot for the most vulnerable was necessary after recent data showed that "protection against the currently circulating Omicron variant wanes within a few months of the first booster vaccination.

The fourth jab should be given to people over 70 and anyone over the age of five with a weakened immune system, STIKO said, as well as to those working in medical and care facilities to limit the impact of quarantine and illness on staffing.

Israel became the first country worldwide last month to start rolling out fourth COVID-19 shots, initially to the elderly and health-care workers. It has since made the additional jab available to all vulnerable people over the age of 18.

Denmark, Hungary and Spain are also offering fourth jabs to high-risk groups, as are other countries including Chile and Brazil.

The move has not been universally welcomed, with the World Health Organization repeatedly warning wealthier nations that they cannot boost their way out of the pandemic.

"Blanket booster programs are likely to prolong the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in December.

Germany's decision comes as the European Union's most populous nation is grappling with record infection numbers fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Germany recorded more than 236,000 new cases over the past 24 hours on Thursday, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Just under 75 percent of the German population are double jabbed, a slightly lower rate than in other Western European countries such as France and Spain.

More than 53 percent of Germans are triple jabbed.

Germany only uses the mRNA vaccines made by BioNTech/Pfizer or Moderna as top-up jabs.

STIKO recommended at least a three-month gap between the two booster doses for high-risk groups, and six months for health care workers and carers.

The expert body does not recommend a fourth dose for those who caught the virus after their third shot.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     