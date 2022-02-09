Danish Queen Margrethe II tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19, the Royal House said on Wednesday.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19, the Royal House said on Wednesday.

In a press release, the Royal House said the queen tested positive on Tuesday night and showed "only mild symptoms."

"The Queen is now staying in Christian IX's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen," it said.

The queen, who marked 50 years on the throne in January, had intended to begin a winter vacation in Norway on Wednesday. However, the positive test has now forced the cancellation of the trip.

According to Danish news agency Ritzau, the queen has received three vaccinations against the coronavirus, with the final one in late November 2021.

Denmark has lifted almost all domestic restrictions against COVID-19 since February 1 this year.