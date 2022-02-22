News / World

Chinese envoy urges diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue

Xinhua
  13:45 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0
China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, on Monday called on all parties concerned to seek "reasonable solutions" to the Ukraine issue.
Xinhua
  13:45 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0
Chinese envoy urges diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue
Xinhua

China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, on Monday speaks at the United Nations Security Council emergency meeting on Ukraine.

China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, on Monday called on all parties concerned to seek "reasonable solutions" to the Ukraine issue.

"We welcome and encourage every effort for a diplomatic solution, and call on all parties concerned to continue dialogue and consultation, and seek reasonable solutions to address each other's concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect," Zhang told the Security Council emergency meeting on Ukraine.

"China has been paying close attention to the latest development of the situation in Ukraine. We have fully elaborated on our position at the previous two meetings of the Security Council," said Zhang, noting that all parties concerned must exercise restraint and avoid any action that may fuel tensions.

The envoy underlined that the current situation in Ukraine "is a result of many complex factors. China always makes its own position according to the merits of the matter itself. We believe that all countries should solve international disputes by peaceful means in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter."

The meeting was held at the request of Kiev, the United States, five European nations and Mexico.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed two decrees recognizing "the Lugansk People's Republic" and "the Donetsk People's Republic" as independent and sovereign states.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     