UN Security Council fails to adopt resolution on Ukraine
08:52 UTC+8, 2022-02-26 0
The draft resolution, proposed by the United States and Albania, was rejected because it was vetoed by permanent member Russia.
The UN Security Council on Friday failed to adopt a draft resolution on Ukraine.
The draft resolution, proposed by the United States and Albania, was rejected because it was vetoed by permanent member Russia.
Any negative vote, known as veto, from the council's five permanent members means a failed resolution.
