News / World

Biden announces additional sanctions against Russia, more troops to Europe, amid Ukraine crisis

Xinhua
  09:38 UTC+8, 2022-02-25       0
US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday additional sanctions against Russia and the deployment of more troops to Europe as conflicts in Ukraine continue to evolve.
Xinhua
  09:38 UTC+8, 2022-02-25       0
Biden announces additional sanctions against Russia, more troops to Europe, amid Ukraine crisis
AFP

US President Joe Biden takes questions after making a statement from the East Room of the White House about Ukraine crisis on February 24, 2022, in Washington, DC.

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday additional sanctions against Russia and the deployment of more troops to Europe as conflicts in Ukraine continue to evolve.

Speaking from the East Room of the White House, Biden said the new measures will target major Russian banks, limit the country's "ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds, and yen," and curtail Moscow's high-tech imports and its ability to upgrade the military.

The US president said he had authorized "deployment of ground and air forces stationed in Europe to the eastern flank," as well as "additional US force capabilities to deploy to Germany" as part of the response of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine, our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east," he reiterated, adding that NATO will convene a summit "tomorrow."

A senior US defense official said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that the Pentagon had ordered the deployment to Europe of approximately 7,000 additional service members and that they are expected to "depart in the coming days."

The troops, the official added, will deploy to Germany to reassure NATO allies, "deter" Russia's military operations and be prepared to support a range of requirements in the region.

Biden also addressed concerns that oil prices may further go up as a result of US sanctions against Russia.

"We've been coordinating with major oil-producing and consuming countries toward our common interest to secure global energy supplies," he said. "The United States will release additional barrels of oil as conditions warrant."

The announcement was made hours after leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries met virtually to coordinate their responses to Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

Biden tweeted he and his G7 counterparts had agreed to move forward on what he called "devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures" against Russia.

Earlier on Thursday, Biden convened a meeting of the National Security Council in the White House Situation Room to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized "a special military operation" in Donbass on Thursday and Ukraine confirmed that military targets across the country were under attack.

In a televised speech, Putin said the "plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories" and that Russia is "not going to impose anything on anyone by force."

Russia's move, he explained, is in response to "fundamental threats" of NATO which has expanded to eastern Europe and brought its military infrastructure closer to Russian borders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the United States and NATO have broken their commitments, continuously expanded eastward, refused to implement the new Minsk agreement, and violated the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2202.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Kiev decides to sever diplomatic relations with Moscow.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     