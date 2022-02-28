Chinese ambassador denies fleeing Ukraine: Will never leave countrymen behind

News / World

Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:51 UTC+8, 2022-02-27       0
The Chinese ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong has rejected rumors that he has fled, saying he will never leave his fellow countrymen behind.
Edited by Sun Chao.
The Chinese ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong.

The Chinese ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong has rejected rumors that he has fled, saying he will never leave his fellow countrymen behind.

Fan said in a video early Sunday morning that he is still in Kiev, facing the difficulties together with local Chinese people.

"Chinese ambassadors will never leave our fellow countrymen behind," he said. "We will not put our own safety to the priority. It's not our style. China is behind you and the embassy is beside you! It's true! Let's join hands to overcome the difficulties."

To be honest, he said, everyone is somewhat afraid and worried. He and his colleagues take shelter in basements when they hear sirens, explosions and gunfire.

So, he called for local Chinese people to strictly follow safety precautions such as staying at home, seeking shelter when sirens are on, keeping away from military people and facilities.

He stressed that China is always concerned about its people in Ukraine.

"Please be assured and confident," he said. "The embassy will never disregard your safety."

He made it clear that the embassy will arrange evacuations when conditions are in place.

He also called on Chinese people in Ukraine to help each other.

"Now, China is more united and stronger than any time in history," he said. "We have to show this spirit wherever we go."

Ukraine is going through a hard time, and he appealed to Chinese people to understand their feelings.

China respects Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and hopes it can resolve the current crisis through political negotiations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
