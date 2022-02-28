News / World

Actions taken by UN should help cool situation in Ukraine

Xinhua
  14:56 UTC+8, 2022-02-28       0
Xinhua
  14:56 UTC+8, 2022-02-28       0

Actions taken by the United Nations (UN) should help cool the situation in Ukraine and facilitate diplomatic solutions, and restrain from aggravating tensions, China's permanent representative to the UN said here on Sunday.

Zhang Jun made the remarks at the UN Security Council (UNSC) after the council adopted Resolution 2623 on Sunday that calls for an "emergency special session" of the UN General Assembly to consider and recommend collective action on the Ukraine crisis.

It is the first such a resolution the council has adopted in four decades, according to a Security Council report.

"We believe the top priority now is for all parties to exercise necessary restraint to prevent the situation in Ukraine from getting worse," Zhang said.

He noted that China supports and encourages all diplomatic efforts conducive to a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and welcomes the earliest possible direct dialogue and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"China also supports the European side and Russia in conducting equal-footed dialogue on European security issues, and upholding the principle of indivisible security, so as to eventually form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism," he added.

"China believes that the Security Council should give priority to regional peace and stability and the universal security of all countries, and play a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine issue," said the ambassador.

The draft of the resolution, submitted by Albania and the United States, garnered support from 11 members but received a negative vote from Russia. China, India and the United Arab Emirates all abstained.

The vote by the 15-member council was procedural, so Russia could not wield its veto.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
