First batch of Chinese students in Ukraine leave for Moldova

  18:11 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0
China's embassy in Ukraine is working with the embassies in Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland to help Chinese nationals leave Ukraine.
Edited by Sun Chao. Subtitles by Sun Chao.

The Chinese embassy in Ukraine said that the first group of Chinese students left Kiev for Moldova at 5pm local time on Monday. More students will be evacuated today.

Moldova is providing temporary visa-free access for people with valid Chinese passports leaving Ukraine, according to the Chinese embassy in Moldova.

At the border-crossing points, there are reception stations for Chinese citizens, who are provided with tents, basic toilets, drinking water and food.

Several resettlement facilities are congested due to the limited receiving capacity. The Chinese embassy urged its nationals to maintain order and stated that it is coordinating with spare stadiums.

The first batch of Chinese students depart from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Railways said on its official website that special trains will leave Kiev, Kharkiv and other towns for western cities in Ukraine and other countries. All foreigners, including Chinese nationals with valid passports, can travel. The number of trains may increase in the coming days with the possibility of transiting to Romania, Hungary and Poland.

The Chinese embassy in Ukraine said that it is working with the Chinese embassies in Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland to help Chinese nationals go to these countries.

Moldova, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary are allowing visa-free entry for those with valid passports. Poland, on the other hand, requires applications.

A screenshot of the official website of Ukrainian Railways.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Follow Us

