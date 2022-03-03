News / World

Japan to further ease COVID-19 border controls, give priority to students

Xinhua
  23:53 UTC+8, 2022-03-03       0
Japan will further relax its COVID-19 border controls from March 14, increasing the daily cap on overseas entrants to 7,000 from the current 5,000.
Xinhua
  23:53 UTC+8, 2022-03-03       0

Japan will further relax its COVID-19 border controls from March 14, increasing the daily cap on overseas entrants to 7,000 from the current 5,000, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

Kishida revealed a new scheme at a press conference to give entry priority to foreign students, as business travel demand is not high.

The decision was made as phased easing of the entry restrictions have been the target of criticism at home and abroad for being too strict, and the demand for Japan to allow more entries was high, especially from foreign students ahead of the April start of the Asian country's school year.

"We will help students come to Japan by giving them (use of) vacant seats, especially on weekdays when there are not many business travelers," Kishida said, calling such students a "treasure" for the country.

"Many foreign students are worried if they can enter Japan before school starts in April," he said.

About 150,000 foreign students are said to be still waiting for entry into Japan due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions that have been imposed in the past two years.

In late November last year, Japan effectively enforced an entry ban on non-resident foreign nationals when the world grappled with the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Currently, up to 5,000 people including Japanese nationals overseas are allowed to enter Japan daily following an increase from the previous cap of 3,500 that took effect on Tuesday. The entry of foreign tourists is still not allowed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     