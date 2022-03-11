News / World

UNSC to convene at Russia's request to probe into US military biological activities in Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday to discuss the United States' alleged military biological research in Ukraine at Russia's request.
The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday to discuss the United States' alleged military biological research in Ukraine at Russia's request.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the UN, tweeted this request on Thursday.

Russia has been holding that there is a network of biolabs in Ukraine working on behalf of the US Department of Defense and forming part of its biological weapons program.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it had received documentation from employees at Ukrainian biolabs, which confirmed an urgent destruction of dangerous pathogens.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that US-funded biolabs in Ukraine worked on establishing a mechanism "for the covert transmission of deadly pathogens."

The United States has dismissed Russia's accusation as "laughable," suggesting that Russia may be laying the groundwork to use a chemical or biological weapon.

However, on Tuesday, while testifying before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Ukraine, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland admitted "Ukraine has biological research facilities."

Also on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the United States to release details of its biological laboratories in Ukraine and urged relevant parties to ensure their safety.

"In particular, the United States, as the party that knows the laboratories best, should release relevant specific information as soon as possible, including what viruses are stored and the research that has been carried out," spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing.

