Tongan PM isolated at home after testing positive for COVID-19

  18:32 UTC+8, 2022-03-13
Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni has been in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
Sovaleni, with mild symptoms, will be isolated at home for a period in line with the COVID-19 health protocols in the Pacific island country, Tonga's news website Matangi Tonga Online reported on Sunday, citing a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The prime minister will continue working during the isolation period of 13 days as required by Tonga's health authorities for the COVID-19 infected people with symptoms, according to the report.

Sovaleni, who has received his booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, has urged the public to get vaccinated and receive the booster shot while remaining vigilant against the pandemic and observing the COVID-19 health protocols, according to the report.

Tonga has a population of more than 100,000. Currently, about 89 percent of Tonga's target population have received their second dose, 97 percent have received their first dose, and 41 percent have received their booster shot.

Currently, there are more than 900 active cases recorded in Tonga. The country now has two COVID-19 hotspots, which are Sia'atoutai and the Hu'atolitoli Prison, both located in Tonga's main island of Tongatapu.

In Tongatapu and Vava'u, an island group consisting of one large island, 'Utu Vava'u and 40 smaller ones, the current curfew remains from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am local time.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
