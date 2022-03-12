India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan

India said on Friday it had accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan this week because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.

India said on Friday it had accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan this week because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan summoned India's envoy to protest.



Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Tensions have eased in recent months, and the incident, which may have been the first of its kind, immediately raised questions about safety mechanisms.

"On March 9, 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," the Indian Ministry of Defence said in a three-paragraph statement.

"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident."

The ministry said the government had "taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry."

Pakistani officials said the missile was unarmed and had crashed near the country's eastern city of Mian Channu, about 500 km from capital Islamabad.

Pakistan's foreign office summoned India's charge d'affaires in Islamabad to lodge a protest over what it called an unprovoked violation of its airspace, saying the incident could have endangered passenger flights and civilian lives.

Pakistan warned India "to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to avoid the recurrence of such violations in future."

Following India's admission, Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said it was "highly irresponsible" of New Delhi not to inform Islamabad immediately of the inadvertent launch of a missile.

"The real circumstances surrounding this incident must also be investigated to ascertain if this was an inadvertent launch or something more intentional," Yusuf said on Twitter.