News / World

Vaccinated foreign entrants to S.Korea to be exempted from self-quarantine

Xinhua
  21:01 UTC+8, 2022-03-11       0
Vaccinated foreign entrants to South Korea will be exempted from the seven-day self-quarantine later this month, the health ministry said Friday.
Xinhua
  21:01 UTC+8, 2022-03-11       0

Vaccinated foreign entrants to South Korea will be exempted from the seven-day self-quarantine later this month, the health ministry said Friday.

Those who were fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 at home or registered the full vaccination with the domestic health authorities after completing the vaccination abroad will be exempted from self-quarantine when entering South Korea from foreign countries.

The exemption will take effect on March 21. The fully vaccinated people refer to those who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines two weeks earlier but less than 180 days ago, as well as those who got the booster shots.

Four foreign countries, including Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Myanmar, were excluded from the self-quarantine exemption.

All the foreign entrants to South Korea will still be required to take the rapid antigen tests twice six and seven days after flowing into the country.

In the latest tally, the country's daily number of new COVID-19 cases fell below 300,000 in three days, with the daily caseload of 282,987 tallied for the past 24 hours.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     