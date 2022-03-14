News / World

Former U.S. President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Xinhua
  09:09 UTC+8, 2022-03-14       0
Former US President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Xinhua
  09:09 UTC+8, 2022-03-14       0

Former US President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama tweeted.

He also wrote that he and his wife, Michelle, "are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative."

"It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down," the former US president added.

Obama, 60, served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

The United States has reported more than 79 million COVID-19 infections and about 967,000 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     