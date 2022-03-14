Greek Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19
20:25 UTC+8, 2022-03-14 0
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Mitsotakis said on social media that he will be working from home.
The Greek head of government visited Turkey on Sunday and had a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
