Greek Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Mitsotakis said on social media that he will be working from home.

The Greek head of government visited Turkey on Sunday and had a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.